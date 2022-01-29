On Air: This Just In!
Cain raises Oakland over UIC 81-74

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 6:35 pm
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland won its seventh straight home game, topping Illinois-Chicago 81-74 on Saturday.

Trey Townsend scored 22 points, Jalen Moore 17 points and eight assists and Micah Parrish scored 13 for Oakland (16-5, 9-1 Horizon League).

Damaria Franklin tied a career high with 25 points and had six assists for the Flames (7-12, 3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Kevin Johnson added 22 points, six assists and five steals.

Oakland defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-77 on Dec. 2.

