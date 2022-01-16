Cal Baptist 75, Utah Valley St. 73

UTAH VALLEY ST. (11-6)

Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0, Aimaq 11-21 5-6 27, Darthard 4-7 2-3 12, Harding 5-9 2-2 14, Nield 1-3 2-4 4, Farrer 2-5 2-3 6, McCord 1-5 0-0 3, McClanahan 0-1 2-4 2, Fuller 2-4 1-2 5, Leifson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 16-24 73.

CAL BAPTIST (11-5)

Akin 2-6 1-4 5, Tr.Armstrong 7-12 10-11 28, Hunter 2-7 3-5 9, Rowell 5-10 4-7 16, Thomas 0-3 4-6 4, Stone 4-5 1-1 9, Campbell 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 22-49 23-34 75.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 5-15 (Darthard 2-3, Harding 2-4, McCord 1-4, McClanahan 0-1, Nield 0-1, Ceaser 0-2), Cal Baptist 8-15 (Tr.Armstrong 4-5, Rowell 2-3, Hunter 2-5, Campbell 0-2). Fouled Out_Akin. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 34 (Aimaq 18), Cal Baptist 28 (Hunter, Stone 6). Assists_Utah Valley St. 13 (Aimaq 4), Cal Baptist 12 (Hunter, Rowell 3). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 24, Cal Baptist 25. A_2,305 (6,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.