Cal Baptist 88, Tarleton St. 84

CAL BAPTIST (12-6)
Akin 5-9 12-14 22, Tr.Armstrong 4-9 5-6 14, Hunter 1-4 1-2 3, Rowell 4-7 3-5 12, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Nottage 5-9 6-9 19, Campbell 4-6 3-3 12, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Dybala 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 25-48 32-42 88.
TARLETON ST. (8-12)
Hicks 7-16 5-6 21, Bogues 1-5 1-2 3, Gipson 2-7 8-8 12, McDavid 6-8 1-2 15, Small 7-18 7-10 23, Hopkins 1-6 2-2 4, Moore 1-3 4-4 6, Holden 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Levesque 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 28-34 84.
Halftime_Cal Baptist 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Cal Baptist 6-18 (Nottage 3-6, Campbell 1-2, Tr.Armstrong 1-4, Rowell 1-4, Hunter 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Tarleton St. 6-16 (McDavid 2-2, Hicks 2-3, Small 2-5, Hopkins 0-1, Bogues 0-2, Gipson 0-3). Fouled Out_Thomas, Bogues, Small. Rebounds_Cal Baptist 34 (Akin 14), Tarleton St. 27 (Hicks, Small 7). Assists_Cal Baptist 17 (Nottage 6), Tarleton St. 11 (Gipson, Hopkins 3). Total Fouls_Cal Baptist 27, Tarleton St. 27. A_1,899 (2,400).
