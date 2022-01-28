Cal plays No. 15 USC on 6-game road skid

California Golden Bears (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal will try to end its six-game road slide when the Golden Bears visit No. 15 USC.

The Trojans have gone 8-2 in home games. USC is second in the Pac-12 with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Mobley averaging 6.6.

The Golden Bears are 2-7 against conference opponents. Cal is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 77-63 on Jan. 7. Mobley scored 19 points points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Chevez Goodwin is averaging 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

Jordan Shepherd is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Andre Kelly is averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

