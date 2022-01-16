Cal Poly 82, UC Davis 74

UC DAVIS (7-5)

Anigwe 10-15 0-0 20, Adebayo 0-2 1-2 1, Fuller 3-10 1-1 9, Manjon 7-19 2-4 16, Pepper 6-13 2-3 16, Milling 4-10 1-2 12, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, DeBruhl 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 7-12 74.

CAL POLY (4-10)

Colvin 3-6 4-4 11, Koroma 9-12 1-2 21, Stevenson 4-8 3-4 12, Pierce 3-9 7-8 15, Taylor 2-5 3-4 7, Sanders 1-4 4-4 6, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Jaakkola 2-5 4-6 8. Totals 25-51 26-32 82.

Halftime_Cal Poly 37-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 7-21 (Milling 3-5, Fuller 2-4, Pepper 2-7, Adebayo 0-1, DeBruhl 0-2, Manjon 0-2), Cal Poly 6-16 (Koroma 2-2, Pierce 2-4, Colvin 1-3, Stevenson 1-3, Sanders 0-2, Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out_Pepper. Rebounds_UC Davis 35 (Anigwe 13), Cal Poly 30 (Koroma 7). Assists_UC Davis 14 (Manjon 8), Cal Poly 16 (Pierce 8). Total Fouls_UC Davis 18, Cal Poly 17. A_1,862 (3,032).

