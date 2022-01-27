Cal Poly visits UCSD after Rocak’s 20-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-12, 1-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-10)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -6.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Toni Rocak scored 20 points in UCSD’s 83-80 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 6-1 in home games. UCSD is sixth in the Big West with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Rocak averaging 1.5.

The Mustangs are 1-4 in Big West play. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

The Tritons and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kosakowski is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 7.1 points. Rocak is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 23.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

