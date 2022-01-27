Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Davis 58

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (12-5)

Anosike 3-8 0-0 6, Lee 4-8 0-0 8, D.Maddox 0-2 0-0 0, Milstead 5-12 8-8 20, Wrightsell 5-9 0-0 11, Harris 6-11 2-2 16, T.Maddox 4-10 3-3 13, San Antonio 0-0 0-0 0, Laku 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 13-13 74.

UC DAVIS (8-6)

Anigwe 3-9 0-2 6, Fuller 6-11 0-0 13, Manjon 4-12 3-5 11, Milling 4-7 0-0 11, Pepper 5-13 1-3 15, McGill 1-6 0-0 2, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, DeBruhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 4-10 58.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 7-18 (Harris 2-3, Milstead 2-5, T.Maddox 2-6, Wrightsell 1-2, Anosike 0-1, D.Maddox 0-1), UC Davis 8-18 (Pepper 4-6, Milling 3-5, Fuller 1-4, Adebayo 0-1, Manjon 0-1, McGill 0-1). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 30 (Lee 10), UC Davis 33 (Anigwe 11). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 9 (Anosike 3), UC Davis 8 (Pepper 3). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 18, UC Davis 16. A_579 (7,600).

