Cal St.-Fullerton 79, CS Northridge 64

CS NORTHRIDGE (5-9)

Eyisi 3-6 7-8 13, Hardy 5-12 0-0 10, James 6-9 1-2 14, Wright 4-15 3-4 11, Harrick 4-8 0-0 8, Gray 0-2 3-6 3, Okereke 0-2 0-0 0, Rains 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 2-4 1-1 5, Pezeshkian 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 15-21 64.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (8-5)

Anosike 12-19 8-8 33, Lee 2-3 3-5 7, D.Maddox 4-13 1-2 10, Milstead 4-9 2-2 10, Wrightsell 3-9 4-5 10, Harris 3-8 3-3 9, Doumbia 0-0 0-2 0, Laku 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-61 21-29 79.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 40-35. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 1-12 (James 1-2, Harrick 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Hardy 0-3, Wright 0-4), Cal St.-Fullerton 2-15 (Anosike 1-1, D.Maddox 1-6, Harris 0-2, Milstead 0-3, Wrightsell 0-3). Fouled Out_Laku. Rebounds_CS Northridge 36 (Harrick 8), Cal St.-Fullerton 35 (D.Maddox 10). Assists_CS Northridge 7 (Hardy 2), Cal St.-Fullerton 12 (Milstead, Wrightsell 4). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 23, Cal St.-Fullerton 20. A_288 (4,000).

