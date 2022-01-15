Cal St.-Fullerton 79, UC Santa Barbara 73

UC SANTA BARBARA (7-7)

Norris 4-8 0-0 11, Sow 2-5 2-2 7, Mitchell 1-5 3-4 5, Sanni 4-14 3-4 12, Toure 2-3 0-0 5, Idehen 4-6 1-2 9, Anderson 5-6 7-7 21, Pierre-Louis 1-4 1-2 3, Bland 0-1 0-0 0, Nagle 0-2 0-0 0, Kukic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 17-21 73.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (9-5)

Anosike 7-13 5-7 20, Lee 6-11 0-1 12, D.Maddox 4-5 2-3 10, Milstead 6-10 6-8 21, Wrightsell 2-6 0-0 5, Harris 2-7 6-10 11, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 19-29 79.

Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 10-23 (Anderson 4-5, Norris 3-6, Sow 1-2, Toure 1-2, Sanni 1-6, Mitchell 0-1, Nagle 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 6-11 (Milstead 3-5, Anosike 1-1, Harris 1-2, Wrightsell 1-2, D.Maddox 0-1). Fouled Out_Norris. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 24 (Sow 7), Cal St.-Fullerton 36 (Anosike, Lee 11). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 16 (Mitchell, Sanni 5), Cal St.-Fullerton 11 (Milstead 6). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 25, Cal St.-Fullerton 19. A_290 (4,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.