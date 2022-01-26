Cal visits No. 7 UCLA after Shepherd’s 21-point game

California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the No. 7 UCLA Bruins after Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points in Cal’s 96-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins have gone 8-1 at home. UCLA is ninth in the Pac-12 with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny Juzang averaging 4.1.

The Golden Bears are 2-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won 60-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Tyger Campbell led the Bruins with 17 points, and Andre Kelly led the Golden Bears with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Bruins. Juzang is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Shepherd is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Bears. Kelly is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

