Caldwell scores 16 to lead Army over Boston University 73-63

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 8:54 pm
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Caldwell registered 16 points as Army beat Boston University 73-63 on Thursday night.

Jalen Rucker had 12 points for Army (10-7, 4-1 Patriot League). Aaron Duhart and Nolan Naess each added 11 points.

Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers (11-7, 2-3). Walter Whyte added 14 points and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

