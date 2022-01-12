Campbell 67, Charleston Southern 52

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (3-12)

Clinton 0-1 0-0 0, Bowser 2-3 2-2 6, Buskey 2-6 3-6 8, Chavez 6-11 0-1 17, Faye 3-8 0-0 6, Harris 2-8 0-0 6, Kelly 3-4 3-4 9, Knox 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Florence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 8-13 52.

CAMPBELL (8-6)

Carralero 2-5 1-2 5, Clemons 6-7 0-0 13, McCullough 1-6 0-0 2, Whitfield 7-10 0-0 18, Henderson 7-12 0-0 16, Thompson 2-4 2-2 7, Lusane 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 28-50 3-4 67.

Halftime_Campbell 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 8-22 (Chavez 5-10, Harris 2-6, Buskey 1-3, Faye 0-3), Campbell 8-18 (Whitfield 4-5, Henderson 2-4, Clemons 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Carralero 0-1, Lusane 0-2, McCullough 0-3). Fouled Out_Kelly. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 22 (Harris 6), Campbell 23 (Clemons 9). Assists_Charleston Southern 6 (Bowser, Buskey 2), Campbell 19 (Whitfield, Henderson 4). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 10, Campbell 12.

