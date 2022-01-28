Campbell faces High Point, aims for 4th straight home win

High Point Panthers (9-11, 3-3 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-7, 4-3 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Fighting Camels play High Point.

The Fighting Camels are 7-2 on their home court. Campbell is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-3 in Big South play. High Point is seventh in the Big South allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Fighting Camels and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Whitfield averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Cedric Henderson Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Zach Austin is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Panthers. John-Michael Wright is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

