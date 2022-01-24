On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canucks hire first woman assistant GM in ex-agent Castonguay

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager, making her the first female assistant GM in franchise history.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver’s president of hockey operations and the interim general manager, said Monday in a statement that Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations and managing the collective bargaining agreement.

Castonguay comes to the Canucks from Momentum Hockey, where she became the first female NHLPA-certified agent in Canada in 2016.

She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, who is with the New York Rangers and was the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Castonguay played four years of hockey at Niagara University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country