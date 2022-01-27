CCSU 65, LIU 62

LIU (8-11)

Flowers 9-20 2-2 22, Kante 5-10 3-5 13, Penn 3-11 0-0 6, Wood 1-7 0-0 2, Davis 3-9 0-0 7, Rivera 2-6 1-5 7, Burns 2-2 0-1 5, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 6-13 62.

CCSU (6-16)

Brown 3-9 3-4 9, Krishnan 6-8 1-2 19, Scantlebury 3-9 0-0 6, McLaughlin 3-5 2-2 8, Snoddy 2-5 2-3 6, Mitchell 3-7 2-2 10, Ostrowsky 1-2 0-1 3, Dehnavi 2-4 0-0 4, Ayangma 0-1 0-0 0, Sweatman 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-14 65.

Halftime_LIU 39-29. 3-Point Goals_LIU 6-22 (Rivera 2-4, Flowers 2-6, Burns 1-1, Davis 1-5, Wood 0-2, Penn 0-4), CCSU 9-22 (Krishnan 6-8, Mitchell 2-6, Ostrowsky 1-1, Ayangma 0-1, Brown 0-1, Sweatman 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Scantlebury 0-2). Rebounds_LIU 38 (Flowers 11), CCSU 32 (Snoddy 9). Assists_LIU 9 (Kante, Penn, Wood 2), CCSU 14 (Scantlebury 5). Total Fouls_LIU 12, CCSU 10. A_519 (2,654).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.