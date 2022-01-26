Cent. Conn. St. hosts LIU following Flowers’ 30-point performance

Long Island Sharks (8-10, 5-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 2-6 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Tyrn Flowers scored 30 points in LIU’s 79-75 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Blue Devils are 3-3 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sharks are 5-3 against conference opponents. LIU is the NEC leader with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Kante averaging 5.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Sharks won 83-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Flowers led the Sharks with 30 points, and Andre Snoddy led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Krishnan averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Flowers is averaging 18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Sharks. Eral Penn is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Sharks: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

