Cent. Michigan 69, N. Illinois 63

CENT. MICHIGAN (3-13)

Bissainthe 6-10 3-4 17, Pavrette 1-2 0-0 2, Healy 3-11 5-6 11, Miller 6-14 1-2 14, Taylor 2-6 4-4 9, Henderson 7-13 1-4 16, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Jergens 0-0 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 14-20 69.

N. ILLINOIS (5-13)

Makuoi 3-6 0-0 6, Crump 4-5 2-4 10, Hankerson 2-12 0-0 5, Thornton 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 7-17 4-5 20, Okanu 2-4 1-2 5, Hunter 2-4 1-1 5, Kueth 0-1 2-2 2, Manuel 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 12-16 63.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 5-20 (Bissainthe 2-2, Henderson 1-3, Miller 1-3, Taylor 1-4, Hodgson 0-1, Healy 0-7), N. Illinois 3-17 (Williams 2-6, Hankerson 1-7, Crump 0-1, Kueth 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_Crump. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 31 (Bissainthe 9), N. Illinois 34 (Crump 6). Assists_Cent. Michigan 14 (Miller 7), N. Illinois 14 (Thornton 5). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 16, N. Illinois 20. A_773 (10,000).

