Central Michigan faces Ball State following Jackson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Ball State Cardinals (7-10, 2-4 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-12, 1-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 99-68 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas have gone 0-3 in home games. Central Michigan gives up 83.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.3 points per game.

The Cardinals are 2-4 in conference play. Ball State is ninth in the MAC allowing 77.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Chippewas and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Chippewas. Harrison Henderson is averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Luke Bumbalough averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

