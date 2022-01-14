Central Michigan hosts Ohio following Carter’s 22-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (13-2, 4-0 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-12, 1-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Jason Carter scored 22 points in Ohio’s 85-78 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas have gone 0-3 at home. Central Michigan has a 0-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in MAC play. Ohio has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Chippewas. Harrison Henderson is averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Ben Vander Plas is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Mark Sears is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

