Central Michigan takes on Northern Illinois, seeks to break 3-game skid

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-13, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-12, 2-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -7; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Northern Illinois.

The Huskies are 2-2 in home games. Northern Illinois allows 71.9 points and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Chippewas are 1-3 in MAC play. Central Michigan is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Huskies and Chippewas face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is averaging 15.5 points for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Cameron Healy averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Kevin Miller is shooting 38.2% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

