Chandler leads South Alabama against Troy after 26-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (15-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-7, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Troy Trojans after Jay Jay Chandler scored 26 points in South Alabama’s 82-63 win over the Troy Trojans.

The Trojans have gone 7-1 in home games. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Christyon Eugene averaging 0.6.

The Jaguars are 5-2 in conference matchups. South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Jaguars won the last meeting 82-63 on Jan. 28. Chandler scored 26 points to help lead the Jaguars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efe Odigie is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Khalyl Waters is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Jaguars. Chandler is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.