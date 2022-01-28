Chandler leads South Alabama against Troy after 26-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (15-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-7, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Troy Trojans after Jay Jay Chandler scored 26 points in South Alabama’s 82-63 victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Trojans have gone 7-1 at home. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Christyon Eugene averaging 0.6.

The Jaguars have gone 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.8% from deep. Marshall Kearing leads the Jaguars shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Jaguars won 82-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Chandler led the Jaguars with 26 points, and Christian Turner led the Trojans with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efe Odigie is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Duke Deen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Jaguars. Chandler is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

