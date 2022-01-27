Chandler scores 26 to lift South Alabama over Troy 82-63

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler had a career-high 26 points as South Alabama topped Troy 82-63 on Thursday night.

Charles Manning Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for South Alabama (15-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Javon Franklin added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Christian Turner had 13 points for the Trojans (13-7, 4-3). Khalyl Waters added 11 points. Duke Deen had 10 points.

