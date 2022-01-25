Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chapman lifts Kansas City past Spurgeon College 111-44

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 12:24 am
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jack Chapman had 27 points plus 14 rebounds as Kansas City rolled past Spurgeon College 111-44 on Monday night.

Anderson Kopp added 22 points for the Roos.

Chapman hit 12 of 16 shots. Kopp also had seven assists and six steals.

Evan Gilyard II had 11 points for Kansas City (11-8). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 11 points.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Jamie Juncal had 10 points for the Knights. Jackson Mohn added 3 points, two assists and one rebound.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country