Charleston (SC) visits JMU following Morse’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-7, 1-3 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (11-5, 2-3 CAA)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Vado Morse scored 25 points in JMU’s 71-70 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Dukes have gone 7-2 at home. JMU is second in the CAA scoring 77.8 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 1-3 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks ninth in college basketball with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dimitrius Underwood averaging 2.1.

The Dukes and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morse is shooting 36.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Dukes. Charles Falden is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for JMU.

John Meeks is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

