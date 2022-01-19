Charleston Southern 70, High Point 66

HIGH POINT (7-10)

Austin 5-15 0-0 14, Izunabor 2-3 1-2 5, House 5-12 0-0 11, Randleman 1-5 0-0 2, J.Wright 13-22 7-8 34, Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Childress 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 8-10 66.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-13)

Bowser 2-3 0-0 4, Buskey 2-7 8-11 14, Chavez 5-13 2-5 17, Harris 4-14 4-4 13, Faye 2-7 2-2 8, Kelly 5-5 2-2 12, Clinton 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 18-24 70.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 34-23. 3-Point Goals_High Point 6-24 (Austin 4-10, House 1-4, J.Wright 1-6, Randleman 0-1, Childress 0-3), Charleston Southern 10-28 (Chavez 5-12, Faye 2-4, Buskey 2-7, Harris 1-5). Fouled Out_House. Rebounds_High Point 31 (Austin 10), Charleston Southern 31 (Kelly 8). Assists_High Point 11 (Randleman 5), Charleston Southern 12 (Chavez 5). Total Fouls_High Point 19, Charleston Southern 10. A_511 (881).

