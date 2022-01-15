Charlotte 62, UTSA 53

UTSA (7-11)

Bofinger 3-11 0-3 6, Germany 2-9 0-0 4, McNeill 3-9 0-0 6, Sabally 2-10 2-4 6, Tucker 4-14 2-2 10, Czumbel 0-4 6-6 6, Ford 3-6 0-0 6, Farmer 1-3 1-2 3, Aleu 1-1 0-0 3, Addo-Ankrah 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-68 11-17 53.

CHARLOTTE (9-5)

Braswell 5-11 1-1 14, Khalifa 0-2 0-2 0, Butler 2-7 4-4 9, Threadgill 3-5 3-4 11, Young 4-13 6-7 15, Jallow 1-6 4-4 7, Trapp 1-2 0-0 2, Vasic 0-1 2-2 2, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Folkes 1-2 0-0 2, Francois 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 20-24 62.

Halftime_Charlotte 34-22. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 2-16 (Addo-Ankrah 1-1, Aleu 1-1, Ford 0-1, Czumbel 0-2, McNeill 0-2, Sabally 0-2, Tucker 0-7), Charlotte 8-25 (Braswell 3-7, Threadgill 2-3, Jallow 1-3, Butler 1-4, Young 1-5, Khalifa 0-1, Trapp 0-1, Vasic 0-1). Fouled Out_Farmer. Rebounds_UTSA 41 (Sabally 12), Charlotte 31 (Butler 7). Assists_UTSA 7 (Bofinger, Tucker 2), Charlotte 14 (Butler, Young 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 18, Charlotte 19. A_26 (9,105).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.