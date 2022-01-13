Charlotte 66, UTEP 53

UTEP (8-8)

Sibley 0-1 0-0 0, Verhoeven 2-2 0-1 4, Bieniemy 8-20 2-2 21, Boum 3-15 6-6 14, Saterfield 2-7 0-0 5, Hollins 1-5 1-2 3, Clardy 0-0 0-0 0, Onyema 3-4 0-1 6, White 0-1 0-0 0, Maring 0-0 0-0 0, Giffa 0-0 0-0 0, Kalu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 9-12 53.

CHARLOTTE (8-5)

Braswell 4-9 2-3 10, Khalifa 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 5-11 2-4 12, Threadgill 6-9 2-2 15, Young 4-10 7-9 17, Jallow 2-9 4-4 10, Folkes 0-3 0-0 0, Vasic 0-0 0-0 0, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Francois 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 17-22 66.

Halftime_Charlotte 32-29. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 6-21 (Bieniemy 3-9, Boum 2-7, Saterfield 1-4, Hollins 0-1), Charlotte 5-20 (Jallow 2-5, Young 2-5, Threadgill 1-3, Folkes 0-1, Butler 0-2, Braswell 0-4). Rebounds_UTEP 28 (Sibley 7), Charlotte 42 (Young 11). Assists_UTEP 9 (Sibley 3), Charlotte 14 (Young 5). Total Fouls_UTEP 19, Charlotte 15.

