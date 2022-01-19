Charlotte visits North Texas following Young’s 30-point game

Charlotte 49ers (9-6, 2-1 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (11-4, 4-1 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the North Texas Mean Green after Jahmir Young scored 30 points in Charlotte’s 96-67 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Mean Green are 6-2 on their home court. North Texas is fifth in C-USA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.1.

The 49ers are 2-1 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks seventh in C-USA with 13.6 assists per game led by Young averaging 4.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Ousmane is averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Young is averaging 20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging nine points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.