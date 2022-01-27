Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

Charlotte’s Washington, Toronto’s Champagnie fined $15,000

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 1:28 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has announced Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie have been fined $15,000 apiece for their roles in an on-court altercation on Tuesday.

On the play before the confrontation, Washington knocked Champagnie to the floor with a hip check. On the next possession, Champagnie shoved Washington in the back, initiating the altercation.

Washington escalated the matter by shoving Champagnie. Both were ejected with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter of Toronto’s 125-113 home victory.

___

Sports News

