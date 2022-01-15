Chattanooga 71, Furman 69

FURMAN (12-6)

Slawson 8-14 5-5 22, Bothwell 5-12 4-4 15, Foster 2-9 0-0 5, Garrison 3-4 0-0 8, Hunter 5-12 0-0 13, Hughey 2-2 0-0 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Pegues 0-2 0-0 0, Hien 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-56 10-11 69.

CHATTANOOGA (13-4)

Banks 3-10 1-1 7, De Sousa 5-10 0-0 11, Hankton 3-7 0-0 7, Caldwell 2-7 0-0 6, M.Smith 7-14 5-6 21, Ledford 5-6 0-0 13, Ayeni 2-3 0-0 4, Stricklen 0-0 0-0 0, Diggs 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 6-7 71.

Halftime_Furman 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Furman 9-23 (Hunter 3-6, Garrison 2-3, Hughey 1-1, Foster 1-2, Bothwell 1-3, Slawson 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Pegues 0-2), Chattanooga 9-23 (Ledford 3-4, M.Smith 2-4, Caldwell 2-5, De Sousa 1-2, Hankton 1-4, Diggs 0-1, Banks 0-3). Rebounds_Furman 23 (Foster 7), Chattanooga 33 (M.Smith 9). Assists_Furman 11 (Slawson 5), Chattanooga 12 (Banks 5). Total Fouls_Furman 11, Chattanooga 12.

