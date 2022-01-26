Chattanooga 71, Wofford 60

WOFFORD (12-9)

Mack 5-13 6-6 18, Bigelow 0-5 0-0 0, Klesmit 5-16 1-1 13, Larson 5-9 0-0 14, Safford 1-6 0-0 3, Patterson 0-4 2-2 2, L.Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Godwin 1-2 2-2 4, Appelgren 1-1 0-0 2, Tripp 0-0 0-0 0, Steelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 11-11 60.

CHATTANOOGA (17-4)

Banks 5-8 0-0 12, De Sousa 3-6 2-4 8, Hankton 1-6 0-0 3, Jean-Baptiste 5-12 0-0 13, M.Smith 5-10 5-5 18, Caldwell 3-4 0-0 8, Ayeni 2-2 0-0 4, Ledford 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 26-53 8-11 71.

Halftime_Chattanooga 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 9-34 (Larson 4-7, Mack 2-7, Klesmit 2-10, Safford 1-3, L.Turner 0-1, Patterson 0-2, Bigelow 0-4), Chattanooga 11-25 (M.Smith 3-5, Jean-Baptiste 3-9, Caldwell 2-3, Banks 2-4, Hankton 1-3, Ledford 0-1). Rebounds_Wofford 29 (Mack 7), Chattanooga 30 (M.Smith 7). Assists_Wofford 12 (Mack 4), Chattanooga 16 (Caldwell 5). Total Fouls_Wofford 14, Chattanooga 11. A_3,211 (10,928).

