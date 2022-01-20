Chattanooga 72, UNC-Greensboro 64

CHATTANOOGA (15-4)
Banks 0-2 0-0 0, De Sousa 4-6 6-7 15, Hankton 1-1 0-0 2, Jean-Baptiste 4-12 6-6 16, M.Smith 8-19 4-5 22, Caldwell 3-4 2-2 11, Ledford 0-1 0-0 0, Ayeni 2-4 0-0 4, Diggs 1-1 0-0 2, Stricklen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 18-20 72.
UNC-GREENSBORO (10-8)
Abdulsalam 2-4 2-2 6, Leyte 1-5 1-2 3, Buckingham 3-8 2-2 10, Ko.Langley 4-7 1-2 10, Treacy 1-5 4-6 6, Ke.Langley 8-16 1-2 21, Hunter 1-5 2-2 4, White 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 13-18 64.
Halftime_Chattanooga 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 8-19 (Caldwell 3-4, M.Smith 2-4, Jean-Baptiste 2-9, De Sousa 1-1, Ledford 0-1), UNC-Greensboro 7-18 (Ke.Langley 4-10, Buckingham 2-4, Ko.Langley 1-3, Treacy 0-1). Rebounds_Chattanooga 35 (De Sousa 11), UNC-Greensboro 26 (Buckingham 7). Assists_Chattanooga 11 (Jean-Baptiste 5), UNC-Greensboro 10 (Treacy 4). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 15, UNC-Greensboro 15. A_1,749 (23,500).
