Chattanooga 75, The Citadel 62

CHATTANOOGA (17-4)

Banks 3-7 8-9 15, De Sousa 1-4 0-0 2, Hankton 2-5 0-0 4, Jean-Baptiste 5-10 0-0 12, M.Smith 8-20 2-2 19, Caldwell 1-2 2-3 5, Ayeni 2-5 4-4 8, Diggs 4-5 2-2 10, Ledford 0-3 0-0 0, Stricklen 0-1 0-0 0, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, A.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 18-20 75.

THE CITADEL (9-11)

Brown 2-5 2-3 6, Roche 1-9 2-2 5, Clark 6-11 0-3 13, Maynard 4-9 1-1 10, Moffe 9-18 0-1 21, Spencer 0-1 3-4 3, Price 1-3 0-0 2, Fitzgibbons 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Engler 1-2 0-0 2, Gammons 0-0 0-0 0, Guyton 0-0 0-0 0, Wakefield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 8-14 62.

Halftime_Chattanooga 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 5-21 (Jean-Baptiste 2-5, Banks 1-2, Caldwell 1-2, M.Smith 1-3, Ayeni 0-1, De Sousa 0-1, Stricklen 0-1, Hankton 0-3, Ledford 0-3), The Citadel 6-27 (Moffe 3-8, Clark 1-1, Maynard 1-3, Roche 1-9, Brown 0-1, Engler 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Price 0-2). Fouled Out_De Sousa. Rebounds_Chattanooga 29 (M.Smith 9), The Citadel 39 (Clark 11). Assists_Chattanooga 13 (M.Smith 4), The Citadel 12 (Clark, Moffe 4). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 18, The Citadel 17.

