Chattanooga 75, Wofford 67

CHATTANOOGA (12-3)

Ayeni 0-2 2-2 2, Banks 4-9 4-4 12, Caldwell 2-4 0-0 5, Jean-Baptiste 6-11 0-0 17, M.Smith 7-12 5-8 24, Diggs 3-5 2-4 8, Hankton 2-6 0-0 4, Stricklen 0-0 0-0 0, Ledford 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-52 13-18 75.

WOFFORD (8-6)

Godwin 7-9 3-5 17, Mack 4-11 1-4 10, Klesmit 8-15 3-4 22, Larson 3-6 0-0 7, Safford 4-11 0-0 8, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Tripp 1-2 0-0 3, L.Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 7-13 67.

Halftime_Chattanooga 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 12-27 (M.Smith 5-8, Jean-Baptiste 5-9, Caldwell 1-2, Ledford 1-3, Ayeni 0-1, Banks 0-2, Hankton 0-2), Wofford 6-20 (Klesmit 3-8, Larson 1-2, Mack 1-2, Tripp 1-2, Patterson 0-1, L.Turner 0-1, Safford 0-4). Fouled Out_Ayeni. Rebounds_Chattanooga 23 (M.Smith 5), Wofford 33 (Safford 7). Assists_Chattanooga 16 (Banks, Jean-Baptiste 4), Wofford 7 (Klesmit 3). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 15, Wofford 13. A_992 (3,500).

