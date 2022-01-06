Chattanooga looks for home win vs The Citadel

The Citadel (6-6, 0-1) vs. Chattanooga (12-3, 2-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga looks for its ninth straight win over The Citadel at McKenzie Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Chattanooga was a 48-46 win on Feb. 18, 2012.

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Jean-Baptiste, Darius Banks, A.J. Caldwell and Avery Diggs have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROWN: Hayden Brown has connected on 27.5 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 61.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 9-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Mocs are 3-3 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Citadel’s forced 11.3 turnovers per game overall this year and 12.8 per game over its last five.

STREAK SCORING: Chattanooga has scored 87.7 points per game and allowed 57.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat The Citadel offense has averaged 73.6 possessions per game, the 29th-most in Division I. Chattanooga has not been as uptempo as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 65.4 possessions per game (ranked 319th, nationally).

