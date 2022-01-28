Chavez leads Charleston Southern against Hampton after 22-point game

Hampton Pirates (5-12, 1-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-15, 1-6 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the Hampton Pirates after Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 62-61 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Buccaneers are 3-7 on their home court. Charleston Southern is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 1-5 against Big South opponents. Hampton is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavez is averaging 11.6 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Najee Garvin is averaging 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

