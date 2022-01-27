Chicago State plays Utah Valley in conference matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 4-3 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-13, 2-4 WAC)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -11.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars host Fardaws Aimaq and the Utah Valley Wolverines in WAC action.

The Cougars are 4-3 in home games. Chicago State allows 73.5 points and has been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Wolverines are 4-3 in WAC play. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aimaq averaging 10.7.

The Cougars and Wolverines match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Blaze Nield is averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Wolverines. Aimaq is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

