Chicago State visits Lamar following Roberts’ 22-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (5-13, 1-4 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-15, 0-4 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces the Chicago State Cougars after C.J. Roberts scored 22 points in Lamar’s 73-56 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Cardinals have gone 2-5 in home games. Lamar gives up 64.1 points and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-4 in conference play. Chicago State has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Cardinals and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 14.6 points for the Cardinals. Jordyn Adams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Brandon Betson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

