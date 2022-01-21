Choh leads Brown against Columbia after 30-point game

Brown Bears (9-11, 1-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-11, 1-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Columbia Lions after Tamenang Choh scored 30 points in Brown’s 66-63 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions have gone 3-4 in home games. Columbia has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 1-4 in conference matchups. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League shooting 31.9% from downtown. Kimo Ferrari leads the Bears shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

The Lions and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Ike Nweke is averaging 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Choh is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.