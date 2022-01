Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Las Vegas 3 10 0 6 — 19 Cincinnati 10 10 3 3 — 26

First Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 47, 9:23.

Cin_Uzomah 7 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:31.

Cin_FG McPherson 31, 1:15.

Second Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 30, 10:20.

Las_FG Carlson 28, 7:55.

Cin_Boyd 10 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:51.

Las_Z.Jones 14 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :13.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 43, 10:56.

Fourth Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 34, 14:17.

Cin_FG McPherson 28, 6:46.

Las_FG Carlson 28, 3:34.

A_66,277.

___

Las Cin First downs 23 18 Total Net Yards 385 308 Rushes-yards 14-103 25-83 Passing 282 225 Punt Returns 1-0 2-26 Kickoff Returns 4-73 5-103 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-2 Comp-Att-Int 29-54-1 24-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-28 2-19 Punts 2-49.5 2-45.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-46 7-56 Time of Possession 28:09 31:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 13-83, Carr 1-20. Cincinnati, Mixon 17-48, Chase 3-23, C.Evans 1-9, Boyd 1-3, Perine 1-2, Burrow 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 29-54-1-310. Cincinnati, Burrow 24-34-0-244.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Renfrow 8-58, Waller 7-76, Jones 5-61, Jacobs 4-44, Edwards 3-41, Jackson 1-26, Richard 1-4. Cincinnati, Chase 9-116, Uzomah 6-64, Mixon 4-28, Boyd 4-26, Higgins 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

