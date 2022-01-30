Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24, OT

Cincinnati 3 7 11 3 3 — 27 Kansas City 7 14 0 3 0 — 24

First Quarter

KC_Ty.Hill 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:17.

Cin_FG McPherson 32, :36.

Second Quarter

KC_Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:14.

KC_Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:04.

Cin_Perine 41 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:05.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 31, 2:58.

Cin_Chase 2 pass from Burrow (Taylor pass from Burrow), :14.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 52, 6:04.

KC_FG Butker 44, :00.

First Overtime

Cin_FG McPherson 31, 9:22.

Cin KC First downs 21 24 Total Net Yards 359 375 Rushes-yards 27-116 24-139 Passing 243 236 Punt Returns 2-22 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-26 2-38 Interceptions Ret. 2-8 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-38-1 26-39-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 4-39 Punts 3-40.333 4-52.25 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-11 Time of Possession 35:56 29:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 21-88, Burrow 5-25, Chase 1-3. Kansas City, McKinnon 12-65, Edwards-Helaire 6-36, Mahomes 3-19, Hardman 2-18, Burton 1-1.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 23-38-1-250. Kansas City, Mahomes 26-39-2-275.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 6-103, Chase 6-54, Boyd 4-19, Perine 3-43, Mixon 3-27, D.Sample 1-4. Kansas City, Kelce 10-95, Hill 7-78, Hardman 3-52, McKinnon 3-30, Pringle 2-16, Edwards-Helaire 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

