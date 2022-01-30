Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24, OT

|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|11
|3
|3
|—
|27
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|0
|3
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
KC_Ty.Hill 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:17.
Cin_FG McPherson 32, :36.
Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:14.
KC_Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:04.
Cin_Perine 41 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:05.
Third Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 31, 2:58.
Cin_Chase 2 pass from Burrow (Taylor pass from Burrow), :14.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 52, 6:04.
KC_FG Butker 44, :00.
First Overtime
Cin_FG McPherson 31, 9:22.
___
|
|Cin
|KC
|First downs
|21
|24
|Total Net Yards
|359
|375
|Rushes-yards
|27-116
|24-139
|Passing
|243
|236
|Punt Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|2-38
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-8
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-38-1
|26-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|4-39
|Punts
|3-40.333
|4-52.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|2-11
|Time of Possession
|35:56
|29:42
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 21-88, Burrow 5-25, Chase 1-3. Kansas City, McKinnon 12-65, Edwards-Helaire 6-36, Mahomes 3-19, Hardman 2-18, Burton 1-1.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 23-38-1-250. Kansas City, Mahomes 26-39-2-275.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 6-103, Chase 6-54, Boyd 4-19, Perine 3-43, Mixon 3-27, D.Sample 1-4. Kansas City, Kelce 10-95, Hill 7-78, Hardman 3-52, McKinnon 3-30, Pringle 2-16, Edwards-Helaire 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments