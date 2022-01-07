Cincy, Memphis meet in conference play

Cincinnati (11-4, 1-1) vs. Memphis (8-5, 2-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as Cincinnati takes on Memphis. Cincinnati won 77-60 over SMU on Thursday. Memphis is coming off a 67-64 win over Tulsa on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bearcats are led by David DeJulius and Jeremiah Davenport. DeJulius has averaged 12.8 points while Davenport has put up 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by seniors DeAndre Williams and Landers Nolley II. Williams has averaged 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while Nolley has put up 9.2 points per game.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 25.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: Memphis is 5-0 when it records 10 or more steals and 3-5 when it falls shy of that mark. Cincinnati is 9-0 when it tallies at least six steals and and 2-4 this year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 3-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bearcats are 9-0 when the team records at least six steals and 2-4 when falling short of that total.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Cincinnati offense has turned the ball over on 15.1 percent of its possessions, the 21st-best mark in Division I. 25 percent of all Memphis possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Tigers are ranked 357th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.