Sports News

Clemson 66, Wake Forest 44

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:17 pm
CLEMSON (7-11)

Robinson 5-9 2-2 12, Hank 4-8 1-2 11, Bradford 2-8 4-4 8, Ott 1-6 2-2 4, Washington 8-18 2-2 18, Saine 0-1 0-2 0, Gaines 1-4 1-1 3, Standifer 2-2 2-2 8, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Hipp 0-2 0-0 0, Inyang 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 14-17 66

WAKE FOREST (12-7)

Becker 1-7 0-0 2, Morra 2-9 1-2 5, Summiel 1-1 0-0 2, Spear 6-22 2-4 16, Williams 4-11 4-5 13, Cowles 0-3 0-0 0, Hinds 1-1 0-0 2, Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 1-5 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-59 9-13 44

Clemson 6 8 28 24 66
Wake Forest 13 2 14 15 44

3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-16 (Robinson 0-1, Hank 2-4, Bradford 0-3, Ott 0-4, Washington 0-1, Standifer 2-2, Hipp 0-1), Wake Forest 3-20 (Becker 0-1, Spear 2-11, Williams 1-5, Scruggs 0-3). Assists_Clemson 8 (Washington 4), Wake Forest 6 (Becker 3). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Scruggs. Rebounds_Clemson 37 (Robinson 4-7), Wake Forest 39 (Morra 6-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 13, Wake Forest 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,547.

Sports News

