Clergeot leads SE Louisiana past Incarnate Word, 78-68

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 9:02 pm
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot hit 6 of 8 from 3-point range to score a career-high 29 points and Southeast Louisiana pulled away from Incarnate Word in the second half for a 78-68 victory Saturday.

Jalyn Hinton added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Lions, who shot 10 of 26 from 3-point range. Gus Okafor added 14 points and seven rebounds.

RJ Glasper and Johnny Hughes III scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead Incarnate Word (4-18, 0-5 Southland), which lost its fifth straight game. Charlie Yoder contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

