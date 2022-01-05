Cleveland St. 65, Fort Wayne 58

FORT WAYNE (5-7)

Kpedi 3-4 1-2 7, Planutis 4-8 0-0 11, Chong Qui 1-5 2-2 4, Godfrey 5-8 6-6 18, Pipkins 1-8 4-4 6, Billups 3-6 0-0 9, Peterson 1-4 0-0 3, DeJurnett 0-3 0-1 0, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 13-15 58.

CLEVELAND ST. (8-3)

Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Gomillion 8-8 2-6 21, Parker 4-6 1-2 9, Patton 4-10 2-4 11, Hodge 2-10 0-0 4, Woodrich 3-8 4-4 12, Finstuen 1-2 1-2 4, Greene 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Mirambeaux 0-2 0-0 0, Majak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 12-20 65.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 9-25 (Billups 3-6, Planutis 3-7, Godfrey 2-3, Peterson 1-2, Chong Qui 0-2, Pipkins 0-5), Cleveland St. 7-22 (Gomillion 3-3, Woodrich 2-5, Finstuen 1-2, Patton 1-4, Hill 0-1, Parker 0-1, Greene 0-3, Hodge 0-3). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 25 (Kpedi, Planutis 5), Cleveland St. 35 (Patton 10). Assists_Fort Wayne 13 (Chong Qui 5), Cleveland St. 12 (Hodge 4). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 20, Cleveland St. 18. A_1,642 (13,610).

