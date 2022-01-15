Cleveland St. 72, Detroit 70

DETROIT (5-9)

Akec 4-7 3-5 11, Isiani 0-0 0-0 0, Waterman 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 12-19 8-9 35, M.Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Harvey 3-8 7-7 14, Phillips 1-6 0-2 2, McAdoo 0-2 0-0 0, Koka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-23 70.

CLEVELAND ST. (11-4)

D.Johnson 2-3 3-3 7, Gomillion 6-8 0-1 13, Parker 0-2 0-0 0, Patton 6-9 1-4 13, Hodge 6-16 3-5 16, Hill 2-8 1-2 7, Jack 4-8 0-0 12, Greene 1-4 1-2 4, Majak 0-0 0-0 0, Woodrich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 9-17 72.

Halftime_Detroit 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 4-21 (Davis 3-8, Harvey 1-4, M.Johnson 0-1, Koka 0-1, McAdoo 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Waterman 0-3), Cleveland St. 9-26 (Jack 4-8, Hill 2-5, Gomillion 1-2, Greene 1-2, Hodge 1-7, Parker 0-1, Patton 0-1). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Detroit 24 (Akec 7), Cleveland St. 32 (Patton 11). Assists_Detroit 7 (M.Johnson 3), Cleveland St. 20 (Patton 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, Cleveland St. 22. A_1,901 (13,610).

