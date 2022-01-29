Cleveland State plays Northern Kentucky following Patton’s 25-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (14-4, 10-1 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-9, 6-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on the Northern Kentucky Norse after Torrey Patton scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 71-67 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse are 7-3 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is ninth in the Horizon scoring 68.5 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Vikings have gone 10-1 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the Horizon, paced by Patton with 3.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won 72-58 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Patton led the Vikings with 20 points, and Marques Warrick led the Norse with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Faulkner is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 12.1 points. Warrick is shooting 35.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

D’Moi Hodge is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 15.5 points and 2.3 steals. Patton is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

