Cleveland State visits Northern Kentucky after Patton’s 25-point showing

Cleveland State Vikings (14-4, 10-1 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-9, 6-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -2; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Torrey Patton scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 71-67 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse have gone 7-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is fifth in the Horizon with 13.8 assists per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 3.6.

The Vikings have gone 10-1 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State leads the Horizon with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Broc Finstuen averaging 1.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won 72-58 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Patton led the Vikings with 20 points, and Marques Warrick led the Norse with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Norse. Warrick is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

D’Moi Hodge averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Patton is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.