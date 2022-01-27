Coastal Carolina 65, UALR 49

UALR (7-10)

Gardner 2-5 0-0 4, Maric 5-15 3-3 13, Jefferson 6-14 2-3 18, Palermo 4-10 0-0 9, White 0-4 0-0 0, Osawe 0-6 1-2 1, Stulic 1-4 0-0 2, D.Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-61 6-8 49.

COASTAL CAROLINA (12-8)

Likayi 0-3 3-6 3, Mostafa 6-12 0-0 12, Cole 6-11 2-2 17, Dibba 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 8-14 1-2 20, Hippolyte 2-5 1-1 5, Uduje 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 7-11 65.

Halftime_Coastal Carolina 23-16. 3-Point Goals_UALR 5-27 (Jefferson 4-9, Palermo 1-4, Gardner 0-1, D.Smith 0-1, Maric 0-3, Osawe 0-3, Stulic 0-3, White 0-3), Coastal Carolina 6-16 (Williams 3-4, Cole 3-6, Hippolyte 0-2, Likayi 0-2, Uduje 0-2). Rebounds_UALR 26 (Maric 9), Coastal Carolina 42 (Likayi 16). Assists_UALR 7 (Gardner, Maric, Osawe 2), Coastal Carolina 12 (Dibba 7). Total Fouls_UALR 13, Coastal Carolina 9. A_1,122 (3,600).

